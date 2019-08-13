|
Marvin A. Peterson YUKON
December 20, 1922-August 10, 2019
Marvin A. Peterson was born 12/20/22 in Udall, KS and died 8/10/19 in Yukon, OK. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war, he married Clara Jean Smith, completed his degree and embarked on a career in education. He was the first "shop teacher" at Bethany High School and advanced to principal where "Mr. Pete" served the next ten years. Viewing will be Tues., 9am-9pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Wed., Aug. 14, at 2:00pm in Mercer-Adams Chapel. No flowers - Memorial gifts to Marvin & Clara Jean Peterson Scholar-ship Fund at Southern Nazarene University. For full obituary or to share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019