Marvin A. "Mick" Mouse

January 26, 1941 - March 8, 2019



YUKON

Marvin A. "Mick" Mouse was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Butler, OK. A kind and gentle man, he passed away on March 8, 2019. Mick died from complications of cancer. He grew up in the Canute, OK area on a farm north of town. His parents were Harry F. and Pearl (Meacham) Mouse. His family raised wheat, cotton and hay, cattle and horses. He was given the nickname "Mickey" when he was 2 years old and has had a great deal of fun with it his whole life. He said, "You better have a sense of humor about it or you would be mad or in a fight all the time"! He graduated from Canute High School in 1959 and then joined the Army National Guard, 45th Infantry Division, serving six years, and was discharged with a rank of sergeant. Mick then attended tech school in Okmulgee for diesel mechanics. He joined the Oklahoma City Fire Department in 1966, proudly serving until his retirement in 1993 after 27 years of service. He loved traditional country music, especially Merle Haggard. He could tell you who was singing in most songs and a little bit of trivia about them. In 2010, he married a lifelong friend, Kathie Hutson Smith. They grew up five miles apart on farms near Canute. They knew one another all their lives but never dated. Then in 2009, after not seeing one another for 50 years, they met at a Canute School Reunion. They realized they still only lived a few miles apart as he lived in Bethany and she lived in Yukon. They started dating and were married May 25, 2010. What a time they have had traveling on numerous cruises and car trips, going to lots of country music concerts and just enjoying life! Their time together was not nearly long enough! He will be sorely missed by his coffee drinking friends at the Olde Orchard Restaurant in Bethany where he went for many years. He is survived by his wife, Kathie, of the home in Yukon; stepsons, Brian Crawford, of Oklahoma City; and Cary (Rhonda) Crawford, of Yukon; step-grandchildren, Brandon Crawford, Cody Crawford, Casey Crawford Holland, and Paige Crawford; his step-great-granddaughter, Adi Crawford; sisters-in-law, Sheila Mouse, Janelle Mouse Jackson, and Saundra Mouse; nephews, Greg Mouse, Bret Mouse, Boyd Mouse, Jace Mouse, Monte Mouse, Billy Word, and Monte Kent; and nieces, Nancy Word Weaver, Melani Mouse, Melissa Mouse Tolin, Stephanie Mouse, Stacey Mouse Geubelle, Heather Mouse Mitchell, and Margene Fanning. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene, Mark, Lester, and Leslie Mouse; and sister, Genive Mouse Word. We would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for their excellent care of Mick during these past weeks. Their kindness and concern for us has been a blessing. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Yanda and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Yukon, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the St. Jude Research Hospital or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019