Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Mary Ann Behlow


1925 - 2019
Mary Ann Behlow Obituary

Mary Ann Behlow
March 9, 1925 - Dec. 3, 2019

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Mary Ann Behlow, 94, of Sheboygan Falls, WI, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, where she was reunited with her beloved husband, Merlin.
Mary A. Trimble was born on March 9, 1925, in Oklahoma City to Elwood and Selma (Swan) Trimble. She attended Central High School and was a 1946 graduate of St. Anthony School of Nursing in Oklahoma City. On Nov. 17, 1946, Mary Trimble married Merlin Walter Behlow in Oklahoma City. Ann worked as a dedicated Registered Nurse for many years at the Sheboygan Clinic until her retirement in 1988.
Ann is survived by her two nieces, Terri (Ron Reinke) Behlow, Sheboygan Falls, WI; and Karen (Bruce) Dana, Fort Worth, TX; two nephews, Gary (Margret) Behlow, of Chicago, IL; and David (Margaret) Behlow, Elmhurst, IL; sister-in-law, Marion Behlow, Sheboygan Falls, WI; brother-in-law, Walter Behlow, Sheboygan Falls, WI; and special cousin, Helen Blaney, of Oklahoma. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Merlin Behlow; and two brothers-in-law, Rodney (June) Behlow and Arlin Behlow.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Ann's life has been held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Entombment took place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Sheboygan, WI.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name for the Sheboygan County Humane Society and the Sheboygan Falls Food Pantry.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Behlow family with arrangements.

For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.wenigfh.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019
