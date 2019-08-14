|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Ann Riley
January 6, 1928 - August 11, 2019
We have lost another member of the Greatest Generation. Mary Ann Eldred Riley, the fourth child born to George Ferros Eldred and Ethel Hodges Eldred, was born on January 6, 1928. She died August 11, 2019. She attended Putnam Heights, Harding and Classen Schools in Oklahoma City, and the University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She met Jim Riley at OU in 1946, and they married December 18, 1948. They made their home in Oklahoma City, where Mary Ann was active in the Altar Guild at both St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral and All Souls' Episcopal Church. She helped prepare and deliver Mobile Meals and was involved in other service guilds in the church. One of her greatest pleasures was the genealogical research she did, finding connections and developing long-distance relationships with new-found relatives. Mary Ann and Jim enjoyed and supported all OU sports. They attended home football and basketball and many away games.
She is survived by her daughter, Georgeann Dexter, and her husband, Bob Dexter of Ardmore; granddaughters, Ann Dexter of Oklahoma City, and Mary Johnston and husband, Addison, and great-granddaughter, Riley Martine Johnston, all of Oklahoma City; Eldred cousins Anne Poad and Emily Scudder. She was preceded in death by her husband, infant twin brother and sister, and brother George Ferros Eldred, Jr., who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War II.
Service of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at All Souls' Episcopal Church. The family would like to thank Tuscany Nursing Home and Good Shepherd Hospice for their wonderful care in her final weeks. Memorials may be made to: All Souls' Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Pennsylvania, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019