Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Wellington, OK
Mary Ann Shi Miller


1937 - 2019
Mary Ann Shi Miller Obituary

Mary Ann Shi Miller
March 3, 1937 - June 22, 2019

SMITH VALLEY, NEVADA
Mary Ann Shi Miller, 82, was born in Stratford, OK, to W.B. "Brawner" Shi and Cena Castleberry Shi. At 20 years old, she accepted a teaching job in Ne-vada. Mary graduated from Univ. of Nevada, Reno, B.S.Ed in 1962, M.S.Ed. in 1971, She also earned M.A. English, A.A. Early Childhood Develop-ment, and M.A. Special Education. Mary's career spanned 50 years; she published seven history books. She is survived by three children and two grand-children. Mary's memorial is July 12, 1:00 p.m. in Wellington, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Smith Valley Historical Society, PO Box 271, Smith, NV 89430.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 4, 2019
