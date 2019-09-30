|
|
Mary E. Bell MIDWEST CITY
Sept. 12, 1938 - Sept. 26, 2019
Mary Ellen Bell, 81, of Midwest City, died Sept. 26 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Paden, OK to Perry and Lecie Gravitt. She was a member of Soldier Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with friends, participating in the senior Sunday School class activities and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Mary is survived by her brothers, Al and Jim Gravitt; daughters, Pam and Debbie; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held to celebrate Mary's life at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Soldier Creek Baptist Church with interment at 2 p.m. in Prague Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 30, 2019