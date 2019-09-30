Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soldier Creek Baptist Church
9020 SE 15th St
Midwest City, OK 73130
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Soldier Creek Baptist Church
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Prague Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY BELL


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Mary E. Bell
Sept. 12, 1938 - Sept. 26, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Mary Ellen Bell, 81, of Midwest City, died Sept. 26 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Paden, OK to Perry and Lecie Gravitt. She was a member of Soldier Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with friends, participating in the senior Sunday School class activities and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Mary is survived by her brothers, Al and Jim Gravitt; daughters, Pam and Debbie; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held to celebrate Mary's life at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Soldier Creek Baptist Church with interment at 2 p.m. in Prague Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.