Mary Beth Haley MIDWEST CITY
July 12, 1951 - Oct. 20, 2019
Mary Beth Haley, 68, died, after a brief illness, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Midwest City Hospital. "On July 12, 1951, Dr. L.H. Becker delivered Mary Beth in Blackwell, OK to Elizabeth Auverne Spencer and Harry Lee Gregson. I met and married Billy Roy Talbert in 1973. Our union of 20 years brought me my three children, Lori, Kristy and Blaine. In 1991, I met F.W. Haley. God had given me a dream showing me my children at home and I was going to meet my new husband. I worked in the medical field for 20 years, ran the office for Haleys Carpet and was very active in my church. I love Christmas, flower and gardening, taking pictures and shopping. I enjoy spending time at the mall, Sam's, and attending the Affair of the Heart. My favorite time is spent with family friends and of course my grandkids. You may change mates and friends but family will be there forever. Always forgive your family as they become dearer each day. God saved the best for last because you think kids are the best until you get grandkids and great -grandkids. After I am gone I may be forgotten but I pray my godly values and mercy and compassion will be carried on for generations to come." Her parents predeceased her. Surviving, in addition to her husband, F.W. Haley; are her daughters, Lori Fellers and Kristy Hudson; and son, Blaine Talbert; along with her stepchildren: daughters, Rhea Ralston and Heather Jackson; and sons, Philip Haley and Darren Haley; adopted son, VK Leyva; grandchildren, Kaleb Fellers, Karson Fellers, Ava Fellers, Ty Hudson, Nick Hudson, Lauren Hudson, Ellie Talbert, Kylie Jackson, Lauren Jackson, Marshall, Amanda Haley, Savannah Haley, Hunter Haley, Shawn Haley, Charity Haley, Krystal Haley, Harley Haley, Caleb Leyva, and Cassandra Leyva; great-grandchildren, Jaron Pluto, Isaiah Mattingly Haley, Camilia Leyva, Stetson Burns and Beverly Burns; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong best friends, Vickie Senn, Shirley Wilson, Sharron Wesberry, and Judy Courtney. Services are on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Resthaven. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 26, 2019