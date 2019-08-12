Home

Sept. 4, 1928 - Aug. 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Ruth (DiVall) Bogert was born on Sept. 4, 1928, in Shidler, OK, the fourth child of Frank DiVall and Ruth Lee (Russell) DiVall. She graduated from Shidler High School with her friends in the Class of 1946. She met Bill Bogert at Oklahoma A&M and married him in Sept. 1948, having a happy marriage for over 60 years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her mother; father; stepmother, Frances; and two brothers, Frank DiVall jr. and Bob DiVall. She is survived by her four children, Becky Bogert, of Phoenix, AZ; Debbie Bogert, of Victoria, B.C., Canada; Tim Bogert, of Plano, TX; and Jeff Bogert, of Dallas, TX. Mary's greatest pleasure was making a home for Bill and her children. She adored her three grandsons, Dustin Reeder, Michael Reeder, and Taylor Pratt. She is also survived by her two sisters, Pat Hartman, of Manhattan, KS; and Dorothy Douglas, of Oklahoma City. There will be a private graveside service at Grandview Cemetery in Kaw City, OK on Aug. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Village Christian Church, Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village Christian Church, where Mary had been an active member: 9401 Ridgeview Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73120.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 12, 2019
