Mary Brown Catron EDMOND
Jan. 16, 1943 - March 3, 2019
Mary, also known as Joy, was born in Ohio, but her heart was in Oklahoma. She grew up in Norman. Her parents, Prof. Harley Brown and Laura Brown, taught Joy to value animals, plants, literature, music, and art. She was an artist, librarian, and lover of nature. Joy is survived by her husband, Gary Catron; daughter, Nancy Miller and her husband Scott; son, Galileo Catron; and grandchildren, Ryan, Cameron, and Hannah. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 2424 NW 50th St. in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019