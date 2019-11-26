|
|
Mary A. Cerda OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 28, 1945 - Nov. 21, 2019
Mary, age 74, passed into the arms of the Lord. She was a daughter, wife, mother, aunt, and grand-mother. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, other family and friends. Mary was born to Felix and Guadalupe Prieto, in Jacksonville, TX. She met and married Manuel Cerda, giving birth to a daughter and two sons. She worked at GM from 1997-2006, until she retired to care for her husband. She is survived by her sister Marcelinia Purtle, daughter Angelita Duran and husband Efrain, son Fidel Cerda and wife Michelle, son Raul Cerda, granddaughters Britney, Briana, Hayley, and Brooke, and three adopted grand-children Erick, Xavier, and Andrea Duran and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Integris Hospice, with special thanks to Judy.
Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Tues., 11-26-2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019