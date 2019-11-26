Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
8805 N E 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73141
(405) 769-3362
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
8805 N E 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73141
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CERDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY CERDA


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Mary A. Cerda
Sept. 28, 1945 - Nov. 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary, age 74, passed into the arms of the Lord. She was a daughter, wife, mother, aunt, and grand-mother. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, other family and friends. Mary was born to Felix and Guadalupe Prieto, in Jacksonville, TX. She met and married Manuel Cerda, giving birth to a daughter and two sons. She worked at GM from 1997-2006, until she retired to care for her husband. She is survived by her sister Marcelinia Purtle, daughter Angelita Duran and husband Efrain, son Fidel Cerda and wife Michelle, son Raul Cerda, granddaughters Britney, Briana, Hayley, and Brooke, and three adopted grand-children Erick, Xavier, and Andrea Duran and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Integris Hospice, with special thanks to Judy.
Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Tues., 11-26-2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -