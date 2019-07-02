Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
MARY CHAPMAN


1933 - 2019
MARY CHAPMAN Obituary

Mary Brien Chapman
May 31, 1933 - June 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Elizabeth (Brien) Chapman, 86, died June 27, 2019. She was born May 31, 1933, in Masham, OK to Paul & Lula (Guinn) Brien. A 1951 graduate of Ralston HS, she retired after many years with S.P. Richards & Co. Preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 45 years, Byron Dale Chapman; survivors include daughters, Beverly Chapman Parsons (Terry), Teresa Chapman, and Karen Chapman Franks (Ron); and grandchildren, Heather Percifield (Ron) and sons, Justin and Ben; Jesse Abshier and son, J.D.; and Elizabeth Parsons and daughter, Lily, Paul Abshier, and Adam Franks. Viewing will be Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Wednesday, July 3, 2 p.m. at Mercer-Adams with interment in Bethany Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 2, 2019
