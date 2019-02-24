Home

MARY CHILDRESS


1921 - 2019
MARY CHILDRESS Obituary

Mary Louise Childress
March 4, 1921 - Feb. 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Louise Childress, 97, of Oklahoma City, passed away Feb. 21, 2019. She was born March 4, 1921, to Baker Neal and Dessie Jackson in Bray, OK. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and doing yard work. She also enjoyed playing games, especially dominos and watching basketball. She is survived by her daughters, Dolores Thomas and her husband, James, and Barbara May; sons, Lewis E. "Gene" Childress and wife Colleen; Ronald Earl Childress and wife Tina; and Donald Burl Childress and wife Cathy; her grandchildren, Brenda Williams and husband Ray, Jeff Childress, Gary Sanner and wife Leslee, Julie Childress, Jon Childress, and Kate Tullius and husband Sean; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis C. Childress; and grandsons, James Ray Linton and Wendyll Sanner. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the chapel of John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK. Interment to be 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Elmore City Cemetery, Elmore City, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019
