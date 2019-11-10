|
|
Mary Belle Clay OKLAHOMA CITY
Mar. 7, 1929 - Nov. 5, 2019
Mary was born on March 7, 1929, the only child of William and Lizzie Byrd House. She was a math teacher in the Moore Public School System for 26 years. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathy McCormick and husband Joe and by her son, Conny Clay and his wife Chris. She has one grandson, Mark McCormick and his wife Ashley and two great grandchildren, Cael and Claire McCormick. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the John Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be at Vaughn Cemetery, in Poteau, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019