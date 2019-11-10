Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY CLAY


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Mary Belle Clay
Mar. 7, 1929 - Nov. 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary was born on March 7, 1929, the only child of William and Lizzie Byrd House. She was a math teacher in the Moore Public School System for 26 years. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathy McCormick and husband Joe and by her son, Conny Clay and his wife Chris. She has one grandson, Mark McCormick and his wife Ashley and two great grandchildren, Cael and Claire McCormick. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the John Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be at Vaughn Cemetery, in Poteau, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -