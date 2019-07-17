Home

Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Highway of Holiness Church
2800 SW 38th St.
OKC, OK
Mary Coffman-Burton


1930 - 2019
Mary B.
Coffman-Burton
June 28, 1930 - July 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary was born in Rush Springs, OK to Alvin & Leola Crow. She was an ordained minister for many years. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother. She is survived by her children: Ruth & Bob Henry, Kenny Grissam, Joe & Jeanie Grissam, Francies & Gene Gill, Naomi & John Steiger, John & Ann Coffman, David & Vickie Coffman, Tina & Jose Cardenas, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Kay, two sisters, and two brothers.
Services will be held Thurs. 7-18-2019 @ 10 a.m. at Highway of Holiness Church, 2800 SW 38th St., OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019
