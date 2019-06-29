Mary Alice Comer

April 9, 1948 - June 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Mary Alice Comer was born April 9, 1948, in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of William and Naomi Chisley Comer. She went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 71. After being raised in Washington, DC, she joined the U.S. Navy, where she faithfully served her country for three years until honorably discharged in 1970. She then headed north from Corpus Christi, TX settling in Oklahoma City after spending a brief time in Wichita Falls, TX, where she had her daughter. She attended Oscar Rose Junior College, Central State University, and later obtained an associate's degree from OSU-OKC. She worked for Lucent Technologies, where she retired after 27 years as a Data Center Coordinator. She then worked for the F.A.A. for five years. She was a follower of Christ Jesus and was a member of Victory Church. She considered her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her daughter and her special niece. She is survived by her daughter, Dalicia "Dee Dee" Beets and her husband Kenneth, of Washington, DC; her special niece whom she raised, Nichole L. Patterson and her husband Todd, of OKC; her brother, William Conrad Comer, of Germany; her sister, Sandra Mae Comer Ortega, of Washington, DC; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Wilma Comer Williams; and her grandson, Matthew Christopher Comer. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. in the Vondel Smith Mortuary North Chapel, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. in OKC. Interment with military honors will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Vondel L. Smith & Son (North). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: worldvision.org as Mary was fond of sponsoring children from this organization. Published in The Oklahoman on June 29, 2019