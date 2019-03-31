Home

Mary Cox
Jan. 18, 1957 - Feb. 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary "Mo" Cox, age 62, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Feb. 24. Born and raised in Oklahoma City, Mary graduated Classen High School in 1975 and went on to attend Rose State College and Oklahoma State University. She worked at Southwestern Bell phone company, then at the Oklahoma State Health Department before retiring in 2007.
Mary enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, watching sports, going to church, and playing card and board games. She was a member and usher of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, and an avid listener of Christian Worship Hour and Thru the Bible. Spending time with her daughters, Tori and Danielle; her grandkids, Taryn and Rylun; her siblings and their families, as well as her four rescue dogs brought her joy.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019, 2-4 p.m. at the Will Rogers Conservatory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's honor to the Oklahoma City Humane Society, Thru the Bible or to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019
