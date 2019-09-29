Home



Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary North Colonial Chapel
13125 North MacArthur Boulevard
Oklahoma City, OK
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Northwest Baptist Church
3030 NW 23rd St.
Oklahoma City, OK
MARY DEPLOIS


1925 - 2019
Mary Veronica (Cook)
Deplois
June 27, 1925 - Sept. 26, 2019

NORMAN
Mary Veronica Cook was born June 27, 1925, in Oklahoma City to James H. Cook and Beatrice (Givan) Cook. Veronica was on the "cradle roll" at Northeast Baptist Church - where she was first introduced to Tommy Lee Deplois. She married Tom on June 8, 1945. Veronica was a kindergarten teacher for many years, a great cook and a voracious reader.
Veronica passed away, after a brief hospital stay, on Sept. 26, 2019 - she was 94 years old. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Nancy and husband Tony Gardner, of Norman; three grandchildren; two granddaughters-in-law; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jack Cook and wife Jeannie, of Piedmont, OK. She was preceded to heaven by her father and mother and her daughter, Debbie.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
A Funeral to remember Veronica will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Northwest Baptist Church, 3030 NW 23rd St., OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
