Mary Veronica (Cook) NORMAN
Deplois
June 27, 1925 - Sept. 26, 2019
Mary Veronica Cook was born June 27, 1925, in Oklahoma City to James H. Cook and Beatrice (Givan) Cook. Veronica was on the "cradle roll" at Northeast Baptist Church - where she was first introduced to Tommy Lee Deplois. She married Tom on June 8, 1945. Veronica was a kindergarten teacher for many years, a great cook and a voracious reader.
Veronica passed away, after a brief hospital stay, on Sept. 26, 2019 - she was 94 years old. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Nancy and husband Tony Gardner, of Norman; three grandchildren; two granddaughters-in-law; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jack Cook and wife Jeannie, of Piedmont, OK. She was preceded to heaven by her father and mother and her daughter, Debbie.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
A Funeral to remember Veronica will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Northwest Baptist Church, 3030 NW 23rd St., OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019