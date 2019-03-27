Home

Mary Pekrul
Mary E. Pekrul, 84, of Edmond, passed away late Saturday, March 23, 2019. Mary was born November 1, 1934, to Ed and Jewel Pierce, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she grew up. After graduation, Mary attended college in San Jose, California but returned home to her cherished Tulsa where she soon met and married her beloved husband, Will Pekrul, in 1954. They had three children. Mary retired from an award-winning career in retail sales. She loved to travel, paint, and cook, but more than anything, she loved to be with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Pekrul McCorey and Nancy Pekrul Ward; son, Don Pekrul; grandson, Eric McCorey; granddaughters, Jennifer Pekrul, Jaynie Pekrul, Julie Pekrul, and Anne Entz; great-grandson, Blake Pekrul; sister, Louise Pierce Reneau; and brothers, Dick Pierce and Bob Pierce. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Henderson Hills Baptist Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019
