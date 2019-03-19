Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home & Crematory
204 Ne F St
Stigler, OK 74462
(918) 967-2133
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Shawnee, OK
Mary Jo (Guthrie)
Edgmon
Dec. 24, 1922 - March 16, 2019

SHAWNEE
Mary Jo (Guthrie) Edgmon passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Regency Skilled Nursing Facility in Shawnee, OK at the age of 96. Mary Jo was born in Okemah, OK Dec. 24, 1922, to Charlie and Nora Guthrie. At the age of 3, she moved to Pampa, TX, and later to Borger, TX before moving back to Oklahoma and finally settling in Konawa, OK with her brother, Roy, his wife Ann and daughters, Mary Ann and Marie.
It was during this time in Konawa that she met the love of her life, Hulett Edgmon. After a short courtship, the two were married on Dec. 21, 1940. Soon after, Hulett joined the Army and was deployed to Europe during World War II. At that time, Mary Jo was pregnant with their only child, Hugh Edward. When Hugh Edward was 1 year old, Hulett's tour of duty ended and they picked up life in Seminole, OK.
During her 65 years in Seminole, Mary Jo was busy as a homemaker, wife, world class Mother, artist, author and community organizer. Her greatest passion was being the number one spokesperson and cheerleader for her brother, Woody Guthrie.
Anyone that knew Mary Jo could attest to the fact that she absolutely loved chocolate, family, life, and Woody's world. She was the epitome of optimism and bringing out the best in people. She never met a stranger, never stood for pessimistic thinking, and never felt sorry for herself or her set of circumstances. Even in her final years, the nursing facility was "The Country Club." Her wheelchair was the "Rolls-Royce," and the hallway outside her room, "The Boulevard." That was simply the way she rolled.
A common phrase that was frequently heard was, "I was honored to meet Mary Jo, she made me a better person and always left me better than she found me."
She was quite a lady and to say she will be missed would be an understatement.
Two things are certain ... Hershey's chocolate stock just took a huge hit and Heaven just got a little sweeter.
Mary Jo is survived by her son, Hugh and his wife Susan, of Scottsdale, AZ; grandson, Chris and wife Angela, of Scottsdale, AZ; granddaughter, Christy Martin, and great-grandchildren, Cade and Campbell Martin, of Frisco, TX; in addition to a world of Guthrie nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family.
Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee, OK with the Rev. Matthew Pollock officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler, OK.
Everyone is welcome to join the family for food and fellowship at the church following the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to the Woody Guthrie Festival Coalition, P.O. Box 661, Okemah, OK 74859.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 19, 2019
