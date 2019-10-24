Home

Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
South Colonial Chapel
MARY GOBER


1939 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Gober
April 21, 1939 - October 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary "Betty" Elizabeth Gober, 80, passed away October 21, 2019. She was born April 21, 1939 to William and Elena Mast in Arkansas City, Kan-sas. Mary enjoyed sewing, crocheting and quilting. She also was a hospital volunteer for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth Gober. Mary is survived by her son, Randy Gober and wife, Connie; daughter, Debbie Everett and husband, Chris; brother, Bill Mast; sister, Dorothy Toepher; grandchildren, Carl Everett, Caytee Everett, Lindsey Grounds and husband, Jerry, Cassie Maldonado and husband, James, Jason Fowler and wife, Ashley; and 10 great grandchildren. Viewing will be 4-8PM Thursday at the funeral home. A funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, October 25, 2019, at South Colonial Chapel with burial following at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Friends may leave condolences for the family at:
vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019
