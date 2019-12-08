|
Mary Louise Lutz WARR ACRES
Holliday
December 23, 1937-December 1, 2019
Mary Louise Lutz Holliday born on December 23, 1937 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Fred and Helen Lutz, died December 1, 2019. Mary graduated from Mercy Hospital Nursing School in 1958 with a degree in nursing. She was a career Registered Nurse with extensive experience in emergency room nursing, specializing in trauma care. Mary ended her career with a long stint in home hospice care and lovingly honored and cared for people at the end of their lives. Mary married Kruse Millard Holliday in 1958 and they were long term residents of Oklahoma City. Mary is preceded in death by her sister Frances and is survived by her husband Kruse and their children and spouses: Tamara Holliday Elder and Patrick, Pam Holliday Coyle and Price, Kruse Michael Holliday and Joung Mi, and Carl Patrick Holliday and Myrna. Her grandchildren: Dennis, Paul, Erin, Shannon, Ben, Joshua, Jake, Molly, Emily, Zach, and Ethan. Her great-children: Max, Kloe, Theron, Luke, Jocelyn, Eli, Caroline, Wren, Kaylee Jo, Kohen, Royal and soon welcomed Aiden. Mary is also survived by her dear sister Margaret Walorski of Denver, Colorado. Mary was a lifelong artist who was gifted in painting, photography, quilting and gardening. Mary created fellowship wherever she went and was active in creating connections and sharing joy. Mary's faith sustained and comforted her throughout her life as well as deepened her connections with those around her as she provided ease and assurance to all. A private memorial service for the family will be scheduled. In Mary's spirit she would want to provide comfort to others through
Psalm 103 and Psalm 139.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019