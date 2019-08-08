|
|
Mary Jane Wilson OKLAHOMA CITY
"Janie"
Oct. 29, 1942 - Jul. 23, 2019
Janie was born Oct. 29, 1942 in OKC, OK. Janie passed away after a sudden illness while in the presence of her family and friends. Janie raised five boys maintaining a smile, even through tough times. She was considered a "Shining Star" by all who met her. She graced many people's lives, during her employment at Sports Page, Snooty Owl, Party Galaxy and 31 years at Junior's. Janie enjoyed good food and socializing, going to movies, plus she loved to cook and host family and friends. She had a smile that could light up a room, adored by many, Janie's infectious grin and laugh, along with her jokes that would entertain all.
Preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Marianna Williams; husband, Bill Lee; sister, Patsy Tucker; brother, Mike Williams; sister-in-law, Janie Williams Jones; son, Michael Lee; niece, Marianna Williams; nephew, Patrick Williams.
Survived by her Williams brothers: Steve (Jo), Danny (Aslaug), and Terry (Dee); Wilson sons: Tony (Jenni), Jim (Gina), Tim and son David Lee; nephews: Danny Williams II, Buddy Tucker (Yvonne); nieces: Shawn Williams (Rebecca), Amber Cuellar (Patrick), Angela Zwirtz (Casey), Kelli Hill (Kevin), Katrin Gardarsdottir; brother-in-law, Max Jones; as well as her many grandchildren and great grandchildren plus beloved friends.
Services will be August 13th, 2019 at 2pm at Crossroads Church, West Chapel, 8901 S. Shields Blvd., OKC, OK 73149.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 8, 2019