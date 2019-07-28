|
Mary Jo Jones EDMOND
March 17, 1926 - July 24, 2019
Mary Jo Jones, 93, joined her heavenly Father on July 24, 2019. She was born to William Crawford and Cherbia Crawford March 17, 1926, in Okemah, OK. She was a beloved mother, wife and grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Edmond and a devout Christian. Her family always came first to her and we all knew she loved us unconditionally. I guess you could say that her hobby was her family. She never looked or acted her age; in fact, she mowed her own lawn up until four years ago. She was an excellent cook and a fantastic hostess. She had such a loving, sweet, personality but could be tough when defending those she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers; one sister; her husband, Gerold; her grandson, Brad Harkins; and great-granddaughter, Alana Matanane. She is survived by her son, Jerry Jones; daughter, Sherrie Harkins (Bruce); her granddaughter, Amy Bates (Chad); her grandson, Jeremy, Jones; granddaughter, Sarah Matanane (Josh); granddaughter-in-law, Lacey Harkins; and her great-grandchildren, Peyton Bates, Cole Bates, Aydin Matanane, Masyn Matanane, Isabella Matanane, Nolyn Matanane, Gunner Harkins, and Glee Harkins. Graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery in Edmond on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Boy's Ranch, of Edmond; or to Samaritan's Purse. We would like to thank Companion Hospice and Rosa Matanane for their love and care of our mother.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019