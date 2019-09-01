|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Jane Hodges Kimball
August 2, 1939 - August 21, 2019
Mary Jane Hodges Kimball passed away on Aug. 21, 2019, at the age of 80. Janie, as she liked to be called, was born on Aug. 2, 1939. Funeral services will be held at All Souls' Episcopal Church on Sept. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Janie was born in Clayton, MO in 1939 to Roy and Ora Cole. She attended school in St. Louis until her father passed. She and her sister, Marti, then moved to Norman, OK to live with her paternal grandmother, Maude. She attended Norman High School. Upon her graduation, she attended the University of Oklahoma. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. Later in life, Janie earned her master's in art history from the University of Central Oklahoma.
At OU, she met Del Houston Hodges. They dated and married in 1959. After marriage, they moved to Orange County, CA as Del was stationed on Catalina Island for the Air Force. During their stay, Janie completed her degree at OU at Orange County Community College. After Del's service was complete, they returned to Norman, OK.
In Norman, they moved into their first home and started a family. In 1967, Del Jr. was born. In 1969, Cole was born. Janie loved being a mother. In addition to the daily life of a mother, she enjoyed painting, gardening and cooking. As an avid painter, she painted in all her free time.
In 1972, Del died of tragic accident, and Janie had two young boys to care for, so again she moved to Orange County to get her affairs in order. At that time, she decided Oklahoma was her home and moved back.
In 1975, she met Paul Marion Kimball (1941-2018) and married. She had her loving daughter, Carly, in 1977. With her hands busy with three children, she continued her love of painting and found a new love of animals. She was the lady who took in all the stray pets she found and helped them find their way home.
In the 1980s, Janie and her best friends created the first high-end consignment jewelry store in Oklahoma City named Legacy. The store was a passion for her and her friends. It started out as a business and ended being much more. She was also a very active member of "The Lunch Bunch," a group of her friends that got together to socialize over the years.
Janie loved the history of her family and tracked the family tree all the way back to England. In Colonial America, her family roots started in the Colony of Virginia in the mid-17th century and spread to Georgia, Tennessee and finally, Oklahoma.
She was a devout Episcopalian and loved All Souls' Episcopal Church, where she was a member of the Vestry. She attended many Daughters of the Revolution meetings and loved the United States of America.
Janie leaves behind many family members and friends: her children and their spouses, Del and Debbie, Cole and Carly, and George; her sister, Marti; and her grandchildren, Katie, Kirby, Houston, Annie, and London.
Janie enjoyed life and mostly, her family and friends. She adored all of her grandbabies and was an active and hands-on "Nana." She will be greatly missed, but we all know that she is at peace as she enters into the fullness of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please send donations to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019