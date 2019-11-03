|
|
Mary Adelyn Knox OKLAHOMA CITY
March 15, 1928 - Oct. 28, 2019
Mary Adelyn Roberts Knox was born in Oklahoma City on March 15, 1928, to Richard J. and Eva Roberts. She peacefully exited this life on Oct. 28, 2019. Mary Adelyn graduated from Wewoka, OK High School in 1945, then attended Monticello College in Godfry, IL. After graduating from Monticello, Mary attended the University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, earned a BA in English and was the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. After OU, she attended the Katherine Gibbs College in New York City. At OU, she met L. Wendell Knox and they were married June 30, 1950. Mary Adelyn and Wendell settled in Wichita, KS and had three children – Steve, Susan and David. In 1966, the family moved to Edmond, OK, and Mary became an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Among many things, she was part of a group which created a number of banners for the church. She returned to school at the University of Central Oklahoma, and received a BA in art, with honors, at age 65. Mary and Wendell remained in Edmond and kept a second home in Santa Fe, NM. In 2008, they moved into the Statesman Retirement Facility. Mary is survived by her three children, Steve and wife Renee, Susan and husband Dr. Joseph Kopta, and David and partner Chase Acker; as well as three grandchildren, Austin Knox, Lily Knox, and Elizabeth Mobley and husband Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; beloved granddaughter, Alexis; and older siblings, Richard, Jim, and Joan. Mary will be remembered for her kind, caring manner and her funny sense of humor. Even in her last year, she always had compliments for others. She was active later in life supporting the Seminole Nation Museum in Wewoka, OK in honor of her father's lifetime work with the Seminole People. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a contribution to the Seminole Nation Museum, 524 S. Wewoka Ave., Wewoka, OK 74884. One of her favorite poems was:
An Indian Farewell: Until We Meet Again May the Great Spirit Make Sunrise in Your Heart, and May Your Moccasins Make Tracks in Many Snows Yet to Come. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of St. Mary Mother of Our Lord at All Souls' Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Penn, Oklahoma City, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019