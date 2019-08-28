|
|
Mary Lee Frantz TULSA
April 13, 1922 - August 21, 2019
Funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Mary L. Frantz, 97, of Tulsa, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday September 02, 2019 in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Cha-pel, Enid, Oklahoma with Trip Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Monday September 02, 2019 in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Rose Rock Hospice, Tulsa, OK, with Brown-Cummings Funeral Home, Enid, serving as custodian of the funds.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019