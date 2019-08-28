Home

BROWN-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - ENID
400 W MAPLE ST
Enid, OK 73701
(580) 237-5432
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
BROWN-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - ENID
400 W MAPLE ST
Enid, OK 73701
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
BROWN-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - ENID
400 W MAPLE ST
Enid, OK 73701
Mary L. Frantz


1922 - 2019
Mary L. Frantz Obituary

Mary Lee Frantz
April 13, 1922 - August 21, 2019

TULSA
Funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Mary L. Frantz, 97, of Tulsa, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday September 02, 2019 in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Cha-pel, Enid, Oklahoma with Trip Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Monday September 02, 2019 in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Rose Rock Hospice, Tulsa, OK, with Brown-Cummings Funeral Home, Enid, serving as custodian of the funds.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019
