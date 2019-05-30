Mary L. Scott

August 15, 1927 - May 27, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Mary (Thomas) Scott, a resident of Oklahoma City, passed from this life on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on August 15, 1927 in Oklahoma City to Wayman and Edna(McMillan) Thomas. Mary married Royal Scott on May 16, 1959 and they were married for 45 years. Mary loved cats and it was not unusual to find many cats around her house. She was also interested in genealogy and traced her ancestors back to the Mayflower. She was preceded in death by her husband Royal Scott and her parents Wayman and Edna Thomas. She is survived by her brother Earl Thomas and his wife Mildred, nephew Doug Thomas and his wife Joyce, niece Cynthia Wolfe and her husband Tom, niece Millie Payne and her husband Bobby, and niece Theresa Fry and her husband James, 5 great nieces, 5 great nephews, 2 great great nieces and 3 great great nephews. Grave-side services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Yukon Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019