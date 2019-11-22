|
Mary Michael SAN DIEGO, CA
Leonhardi
Feb. 4, 1947 - July 7, 2019
Mary Michael Leonhardi, 72, passed away July 7, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. Mary lived in San Diego, California and was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. As expected, Mary's fingernails were pristinely painted Tiffany blue. Mary was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on February 4, 1947 and was a 1965 graduate of Northwest Classen High School. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Charline Garrison Thompson, and her father, Frank Sanders Thompson. She is survived by her daughters Stacey Lynn Boyle (née - Ross) of Aurora, IL and Leisa Michelle Nelson (née - Ross), and her husband John Nelson of San Diego, CA and her son Alex Herbert Willis, and his wife Mimi Willis of Lanai, HI. She is also survived by her sister Beverly Kaye Ratner and husband Lyle Ratner of Dallas, TX, her brothers Phillip Alan Thompson and his wife Barbara Thompson of Edmond, OK, and Anthony Lee Thompson and his partner Robert Kreiger of Long Island, NY as well as her niece Brooke Ingram Thompson and nephew Bryan James Goodger both from Edmond, OK. Mary, known as Grammy, was very proud of her grandchildren - Emma Thompson Boyle, Maddox Sanders Ross, Sayge Alexandra Willis, Kayla Rain Willis, and Nora Day Willis. She was married to Donald Ross, Alex Willis, John Newman and William Leonhardi, but ultimately found true love with her children and grandchildren. Mary (aka Mary Michael) was a free-spirited soul who marched to the beat of her own drum. She was quick witted and found humor during both the good and bad times. Mary was naturally creative, an amazing cook, loved all forms of art and believed that inspiration is everywhere. She found pleasure in the simple things of life…….a sweet garden tomato, freshly painted fingernails, African violets, a glance of a crape myrtle peeping over a fence, or a bite of chocolate. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced her time with them. She thrived on a brief hug, a kiss on the cheek or a quick "I love you". Mary was one of a kind and left an indelible impression on everyone she met. Everyone has a memorable "Mary story".
Mary adored humming-birds. It has been said that hummingbirds are sometimes considered to be a messenger from Heaven, reminding us to live in the moment and enjoy life's simple pleasures. That was how Mary lived her life.
Throughout her life people were drawn to her natural beauty and she had many admirers. There is no doubt that she continues to turn heads in Heaven. Words cannot express how much she is missed. She will live on in our hearts forever. Rest in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held 1p-3p November 24, 2019 at Raspberries n' Crème 7606 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your preferred COPD or breast cancer non-profit.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 22, 2019