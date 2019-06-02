Home

Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Summit Church
3616 SW 119th Street
OKC, OK
View Map
Mary Lou Schellenger
Jan. 14, 1941 - May 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Lou Schellenger went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mary was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Norman, OK. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Raymond D. Schellenger. She is survived by two sons and a daughter: son, Gary Schellenger (Judy); daughter, Karen R Hall (Kelly); and son, Eric Schellenger (Melody); eight grandchildren; and siblings, Joan Butler, Nancy Nedbalek, Jean Dennis, and Rae Dunlap. Viewing will be held at the John Ireland Funeral Home in Moore, OK, and family will be available 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. Service will be held at Summit Church, 3616 SW 119th Street, OKC, at 11 a.m on Monday, June 3, 2019. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
