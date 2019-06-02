|
Mary Lou Schellenger OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 14, 1941 - May 29, 2019
Mary Lou Schellenger went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mary was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Norman, OK. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Raymond D. Schellenger. She is survived by two sons and a daughter: son, Gary Schellenger (Judy); daughter, Karen R Hall (Kelly); and son, Eric Schellenger (Melody); eight grandchildren; and siblings, Joan Butler, Nancy Nedbalek, Jean Dennis, and Rae Dunlap. Viewing will be held at the John Ireland Funeral Home in Moore, OK, and family will be available 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. Service will be held at Summit Church, 3616 SW 119th Street, OKC, at 11 a.m on Monday, June 3, 2019. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019