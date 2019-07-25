Mary L. Seals

Mary Louise Seals passed away Sunday morning July 21, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born July 8, 1927 in Lawton, OK to Elmer and Violet (Russell) Barrett. She spent the last 45 years as a resident of Oklahoma City. Mary enjoyed and was very active in politics. She worked for many years as a Judge for the Republican Party at the voting polls. Mary enjoyed caring for and loving her pets. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Barrett; her mother and step-father, Violet Jack and Benjamin Jack; her first husband, Hugh Latham; and second husband, Shelby Seals; and brothers, Franklin Jack and Elmer (Sonny) Barrett. She is survived by her children, Linda Rath, Stephanie Hooper and husband, Buddy, Mark Latham and wife, Shirlee and Shawn Seals and wife, Elisse; grandchildren, Scott Patrick, Timothy Jones, Chantel Clarke, Tiffany Christian, Jason Berry, Shelb y Daniels, Shea Seals, Mitchell Seals, Nicholas Seals, Madison Seals, Bradley Latham, Christian Latham and Stephen Latham; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and close neighbors. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2pm at Mercer Adams Funeral Service, 3925 N. Asbury, Bethany, OK. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 25, 2019