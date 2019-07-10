Mary Marcella Melton

Dec. 17, 1922 - Jul. 6, 2019



EDMOND

Mary Marcella Melton, or "Marty", left this world to join her Savior in Heaven on July 6th, 2019 at the age of 96 years. She was born December 17th, 1922 to Benjamin David and Mary Etta (Blankenship) Selvidge in Sawyer, Oklahoma; the eldest of six children. Her family eventually moved to Hinton, Oklahoma, where Marty graduated from high school in 1942. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Central State College in 1952 and began to teach in a one room schoolhouse just outside of Hinton. She married Thelbert Glenn Melton in 1951, and they were married for forty-nine years. She continued to teach school, first in Nicoma Park, then later in the Putnam City School system. She obtained her Master's Degree from Central State in 1972, and counseled stu-dents for the rest of her teaching career. Marty was a compassionate person, and loved her family deeply. Though she never had children of her own, she took a personal interest in every student she taught, and was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews. She loved Jesus, and was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church for 52 years. She leaves behind many who loved her, including her remaining sister, Wanda Jean Baxter and husband Francis of Edmond who took amazing care of her in her later years. Other surviving family members include her sister-in-law, Betty Selvidge, niece Susie Moore of Edmond, OK, grandniece, Alyssa McCollom of Oklahoma City, nephew Mark Selvidge of San Jose, CA, grandniece Katherine Selvidge of Oklahoma City, and niece Shelly Whitmire of Hinton, and many other nieces and nephews. We know she is thrilled to be reunited with her parents, Ben and Mary, her husband, Glenn, her brothers, Donald Selvidge and Doyal Selvidge, sisters, Wilomet Young and Anna Ruth Selvidge, niece, Jan Young, and her grand- niece, Lucy Marcella McCollom. Marcella's family would like to thank all the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living Center on Danforth in Edmond and Centennial Hospice for the compassionate care they provided in her last several years of life. Services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 11, 2019 at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel (405-341-2787) located at 601 S. Kelly, Edmond, OK 73003. Please feel free to make any donations in her name to the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children at bfok.org or 1-800-949-9988. Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019