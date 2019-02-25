Home

Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memory Gardens
OKC., OK
View Map
MARY McDermott- Sullivan

Mary D. McDermott-
Sullivan
Sept. 5, 1935 - Feb. 23, 2019

CHOCTAW
Mary, 83, was born Sept. 5, 1935, to Paul and Ora Holt. After she graduated from high school, she began her studies to be a nurse. While working as a nurse at Hillcrest Medical Center, she met Edward J. McDermott, and the two married in 1956. After his passing in 2000, she was lucky to find love again in 2005 when she met Les Sullivan. Mary spent over 60 years as a nurse, and was the most attentive caregiver to others. She exuded kindness and love to all who knew her. Most of all, Mary was a devoted wife, mom, memaw, aunt, and friend who will be forever missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward J. McDermott; two brothers and one sister. She leaves cherished memories with her loving husband of nearly nine years, Les Sullivan; sons, Dr. Terry "Tiger" McDermott & his wife Fran and Mike & wife Debbie Sullivan; daughters, Brenda Sullivan and Leslie & husband Greg Bollinger; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one expected March of 2019; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, 4-8 p.m. with family greeting friends 6-8 p.m. at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th St. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes Chapel with burial following at Resthaven Memory Gardens, OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 25, 2019
