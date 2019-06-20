Mary L. Nix

July 5, 1934 - June 11, 2019



DEL CITY

Born in Richlands, VA to Jessie and Vicie Pearl Armstrong; passed away peacefully on June 11 in Del City, OK with loved ones by her side.

Mary married James E Nix, the Love of Her Life, and they celebrated 57 years together. Mary loved her family and held a special place in her heart for the Grandchildren. Her passion was her family, and she always had open arms and a place to stay for anyone who needed kindness and also a kick in the backside for those needing that, too. She loved collecting cookie jars and going to garage sales.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence, Amos, and Bill; sisters, Pauline and Edna; as well as a grandchild, Curtis.

Mary is survived by her husband, James Nix; daughters, Mary Ruth Williamson, Lori Morales (Husband, Jason Morales), and Tammy Nix (Husband, Kevin Cross); her son, Lee Fount Nix (Wife, Wendy Nix; her brother, George Armstrong; grandchildren, BJ McGinnis, John Pierce, Ashley Nix, Mikayla Morales, Summer Nix, Peyton Nix, Kassidi Cross, and Aaron Nix; nine great- grandchildren, and 10 great- great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Southeast Funeral Home Chapel. Published in The Oklahoman on June 20, 2019