Mary Jo Opatich OKLAHOMA CITY
May 1, 1949 - September 13, 2019
Mary Jo Opatich age 70 died peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 @ Integris Hospice. Born May 1, 1949 in Youngs-town, Ohio. Graduate of Raven High School. Worked for Walmart for 30 years. Pre-ceded in death by parents, Minnie and Joseph Opatich. Survived by sister Gloria Northrop, niece Tracy Zuber and great nephews Joe and Brian Zuber. She will be missed by numerous friends and family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019