Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY OPATICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY OPATICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY OPATICH Obituary

Mary Jo Opatich
May 1, 1949 - September 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Jo Opatich age 70 died peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 @ Integris Hospice. Born May 1, 1949 in Youngs-town, Ohio. Graduate of Raven High School. Worked for Walmart for 30 years. Pre-ceded in death by parents, Minnie and Joseph Opatich. Survived by sister Gloria Northrop, niece Tracy Zuber and great nephews Joe and Brian Zuber. She will be missed by numerous friends and family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.