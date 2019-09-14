|
Mary E.M. Parsons OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 11, 1928 - Aug. 27, 2019
Mary Elva Mae Parsons, 91, our sweet angel of a mother, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, at the Emerald Care Center in Midwest City, OK. Elva was born Jan. 11, 1928, in Las Cruces, NM to Brooks and Avis (Mauldin) Ledbetter. Elva's various occupations included keypunching, transcribing court proceedings, and helping her husband Freeman with his watch repair business. For a short time during World War II, Elva worked as a Rosie Riveter in California. Elva enjoyed gardening, photography, reading, and writing poetry, going for walks and visiting friends. What she really loved was being with family members.
Elva was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Freeman; her parents; and siblings, Junior, Lewis, Betty, and David.
Elva will forever be remembered by her four sons, Ronald Parsons and wife Sandi, David Parsons and husband Al Triggs, Mark Parsons and husband Carl Friend, and Steve Parsons and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Tracy, Candace, Brian, Kristina, Julia, Alison, Kristen, Karmen, and Kaylen; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The famiy appreciates the compassionate care our mother received from the staff at the Emerald Care Center and we thank them.
Memorial service will be held at the Mosaic United Methodist Church at 3131 N.W. 50th Street in Oklahoma City, OK, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 14, 2019