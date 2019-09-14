Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY PARSONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Mary E.M. Parsons
Jan. 11, 1928 - Aug. 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Elva Mae Parsons, 91, our sweet angel of a mother, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, at the Emerald Care Center in Midwest City, OK. Elva was born Jan. 11, 1928, in Las Cruces, NM to Brooks and Avis (Mauldin) Ledbetter. Elva's various occupations included keypunching, transcribing court proceedings, and helping her husband Freeman with his watch repair business. For a short time during World War II, Elva worked as a Rosie Riveter in California. Elva enjoyed gardening, photography, reading, and writing poetry, going for walks and visiting friends. What she really loved was being with family members.
Elva was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Freeman; her parents; and siblings, Junior, Lewis, Betty, and David.
Elva will forever be remembered by her four sons, Ronald Parsons and wife Sandi, David Parsons and husband Al Triggs, Mark Parsons and husband Carl Friend, and Steve Parsons and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Tracy, Candace, Brian, Kristina, Julia, Alison, Kristen, Karmen, and Kaylen; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The famiy appreciates the compassionate care our mother received from the staff at the Emerald Care Center and we thank them.
Memorial service will be held at the Mosaic United Methodist Church at 3131 N.W. 50th Street in Oklahoma City, OK, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.