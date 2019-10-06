|
|
Mary Ann Pata OKLAHOMA CITY
June 26, 1936 - Oct. 4, 2019
Mary Ann Pata (Chrastek) was born June 26, 1936, in Shawnee, OK. She passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She grew up in Prague, OK. Even though she lived in many places, she always considered Prague to be her home. She attended St. Anthony School of Nursing and graduated in 1957. She worked as a Registered Nurse for almost 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Lillie Chrastek; and her brothers, Oscar and Cecil Chrastek. She is survived by her sons, RJ Pata, Kevin Pata, Don Pata, and their wives; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation and Rosary will be held 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2019, at Smith & Kernke N. May. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Damien Catholic Church on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019