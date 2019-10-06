Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith & Kernke N. May
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damien Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PATA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY PATA


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY PATA Obituary

Mary Ann Pata
June 26, 1936 - Oct. 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary Ann Pata (Chrastek) was born June 26, 1936, in Shawnee, OK. She passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She grew up in Prague, OK. Even though she lived in many places, she always considered Prague to be her home. She attended St. Anthony School of Nursing and graduated in 1957. She worked as a Registered Nurse for almost 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Lillie Chrastek; and her brothers, Oscar and Cecil Chrastek. She is survived by her sons, RJ Pata, Kevin Pata, Don Pata, and their wives; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation and Rosary will be held 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2019, at Smith & Kernke N. May. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Damien Catholic Church on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.