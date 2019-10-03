|
|
Mary Evelyn Sands OKLAHOMA CITY
Patterson
Nov. 23, 1931 - Sep. 16, 2019
Mary Evelyn Sands Patterson left this earth to be with her Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019. Mary was born on November 23, 1931, to William Henry and Mary Muncie Sands in Durant, OK. She graduated from Durant High School in 1949 and attended Oklahoma A&M University for a year and a half before returning to Durant to take a job with the Stephens County Clerk's Office. In 1951, Mary left Durant and moved to Ardmore to work for Jerry Putnam Oil and Gas Land Services. While in Ardmore, Mary met John E. Patterson, Jr. who was home on 30 day leave from the Air Force. Mary and John had a whirlwind courtship and were married on April 3, 1954. Shortly after, John moved to Sumter, SC for Air Force photo reconnaissance training. Mary joined John in South Carolina and together they traveled to Komaki AFB in Nagoya Japan in June of 1954 where John was stationed with the 15th Tac Recon Squad. Mary and John spent over two years in Japan and had many fond memories of their time there. They returned to Norman, OK in 1956. Mary worked as a legal secretary for several years, then went to work for Nix & Harris in Oklahoma City, and was eventually promoted to Petroleum Landman. Not many women worked as Petroleum Landmen in the 1960s and 1970s, but Mary was a trailblazer and set her own course. She left Nix & Harris in 1977 to form her own company, Terra Services, Inc. Her company provided oil and gas title curative and leasing services. She retired in 2002 to enjoy and spoil her family.
Mary spent many hours sharing her time and talent and served as President of the Oklahoma County Bar Auxiliary, President of the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association, President of the Southwest Theatre Association and served The American Association of Community Theatres in various capacities. Mary also served on the PTA and was a Camp Fire Girl Leader. Mary loved attending St. Luke's United Methodist Church where she served on the Administrative Board and Poteet Theater Board. Mary also loved acting and had various roles in local community theatre produc-tions over the years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Muncie, sister Darla Jane (Sands) Partaine, brother Don William Sands and her cherished husband of 64 years, John. Left to carry on Mary's legacy of love and humor are: daughter and son-in-law Lisa J. Patterson and Rick Fowler of Red River, NM, daughter Laurie P. Barton of Oklahoma City, grandson Zach Raines of Lynchburg, VA and grand-daughter Emily Barton of Norman, OK. Mary is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Mary will be remembered in a memorial service in the Chapel at St. Luke's UMC downtown campus on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 222 NW 15th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73103 or Physicians Choice Hospice, 14324 N. Western Ave., Edmond, OK 73013.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019