Mary "Lener" Rowe TUTTLE
April 22, 1924 - Sept. 9, 2019
Mary Rowe passed from this life Sept. 9th at the age of 95. She was born April 22, 1924 in Durant, OK to John and Elsie Hamilton (Crain). Mary grew up in Vernon, OK and graduated from Vernon High School May 22, 1942. She married the love of her life, Ed Rowe, on July 4, 1953. They were blessed with nearly 26 years of marriage before Ed's passing on June 13, 1979. Mary worked as a secretary throughout her life. She had a passion for fiddle music and square dancing. In addition, Mary was a member of the Women's Auxiliary. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Ed Rowe; parents, John and Elsie Hamilton; brother, Monroe Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Frances Hamilton. Survivors include her nieces, Judy Shed and Linda Toussaint; nephew, John Hamilton; great-nephews, Chad Shed, Gavin Conrad, and John Wesley Hamilton; great-great nephew, Julian Conrad; great-great nieces, Brook and Taylor Shed, and Claire Conrad; great-great-great nephew, Kaiden Allyn Martin; and another great-great niece or nephew arriving soon. Visitation is 4pm-8pm, Thurs., Sept. 12th, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73139. Services are 12:00pm, Saturday, Sept. 14th, in the Little Chapel of Roses at Resthaven. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 12, 2019