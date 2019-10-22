Home

MARY RUMPH

MARY RUMPH Obituary

Mary Rumph
February 11, 1934 - October 19, 2019

ENID, OKLAHOMA
The memorial service for Mrs. Mary F. Rumph, 85, of Enid, will be held 3:30 P.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in The Emmanuel Enid Chapel with Pastor Wade Burleson and Mary's children officiating. A reception will be held at The Grace Place after the service for family and any friends who wish to attend. Burial will be held 3:00 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery of Fort Worth, TX. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be made online at:
www.Brown-Cummings.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019
