Mary Rumph ENID, OKLAHOMA
February 11, 1934 - October 19, 2019
The memorial service for Mrs. Mary F. Rumph, 85, of Enid, will be held 3:30 P.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in The Emmanuel Enid Chapel with Pastor Wade Burleson and Mary's children officiating. A reception will be held at The Grace Place after the service for family and any friends who wish to attend. Burial will be held 3:00 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery of Fort Worth, TX. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019