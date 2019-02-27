Mary E. Sullivan

May 4, 1942 - February 20, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Mary E. Sullivan passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born May 4, 1942, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to Nathaniel L. and Rosetta Sullivan.

Mary attended Faver High School, and graduated in 1959 from Benedictine Heights High School in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Mary was blessed to have a close family and many close friends. The love she had for her children and grandchildren was undeniable and the bond she shared with her sisters was unbreakable.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Nathaniel and Rosetta Sulliva; son: Terry Funderburk; sister: Marilyn Sullivan; and brother-in-law: Charlie Wright.

She is survived by sons: Reginald Sullivan and Gregory Funderburk (Patrice); daughter: Rhonda Thompson (Anthony); sisters: Barbara Money (Ellis) and Brenda Wright; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, two wonderful nieces, and two caring nephews.

Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Higher Ground Baptist Church , 6607 N. Kelley, Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Services under the direction of Rolfe Funeral Home, 2936 NE 36 St., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary