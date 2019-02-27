Home

Rolfe Funeral Home
2936 Ne 36Th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
(405) 424-4136
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Higher Ground Baptist Church
6607 N. Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
MARY SULLIVAN


Mary E. Sullivan
May 4, 1942 - February 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary E. Sullivan passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born May 4, 1942, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to Nathaniel L. and Rosetta Sullivan.
Mary attended Faver High School, and graduated in 1959 from Benedictine Heights High School in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Mary was blessed to have a close family and many close friends. The love she had for her children and grandchildren was undeniable and the bond she shared with her sisters was unbreakable.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Nathaniel and Rosetta Sulliva; son: Terry Funderburk; sister: Marilyn Sullivan; and brother-in-law: Charlie Wright.
She is survived by sons: Reginald Sullivan and Gregory Funderburk (Patrice); daughter: Rhonda Thompson (Anthony); sisters: Barbara Money (Ellis) and Brenda Wright; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, two wonderful nieces, and two caring nephews.
Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Higher Ground Baptist Church, 6607 N. Kelley, Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Services under the direction of Rolfe Funeral Home, 2936 NE 36 St., Oklahoma City, OK 73111.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 27, 2019
