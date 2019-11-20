|
|
Mary "Betty" EDMOND, OK
Swearingen
May 11, 1927 - Nov. 16, 2019
Betty Swearingen was born May 11, 1927 in Birmingham, AL to Stephen Douglas and Rita Mary Tinney. She passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Betty spent the first years of her life in Louisiana with her family then moving to Houston, TX. She graduated from John Reagan High School. Shortly after, Betty met and married Dale Swearingen on June 2nd, 1957. Dale and Betty lived for a number of years in Louisiana and Texas before moving to Duncan and eventually Oklahoma City where they spent the remainder of their years. Dale and Betty raised four sons and were always very proud of what their boys had accomplished; Jerry - Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering, Rick - Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine, Don - Doctorate in Dental Surgery, and Chris - Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Donald Swearingen; her parents; brothers, Albert Douglas Tinney, Stephen Douglas Tinney Jr., William Leo "Bill" Tinney and Raymond Joseph Tinney; sisters, Ella Rita "Sister" Helfrich, Doris Frances "Binks" Ford and Virginia Leonie Hall. Betty is survived by her children, Jerry and wife Elizabeth Swearingen and children, Kevin, Sarah and Katherine; Rick and wife Denise Swearingen and children, Cole, Allison and Tyler; Don and wife Lisa Swearingen and children, Garrett and Logan; and Chris Swearingen and daughter Mariella. She lived an honorable life of love, generosity and service to her family, her church and her friends and will be dearly missed but lovingly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Come-and-go visitation for Betty will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Service, 610 NW 178th St., Edmond, OK 73012. The family will be having private graveside services for Betty. To read a full life obituary, please visit www.crawfordcares.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019