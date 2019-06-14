Mary Ruth Thacker

March 25, 1919 - June 11, 2019





Longtime Oklahoma City resident, Mary Ruth Thacker, 100, passed away peacefully at St. Ann's Nursing Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born March 25, 1919 in Ft. Cobb, Oklahoma to Joseph and Josephine Palesano Gianfilippo. Mary was the 4th child out of 14 children. She married the love of her life, George Thacker and they made their home in Oklahoma City where they raised their daughter, Shirley. Mary was a sweet, strong-willed, full-blooded Italian woman who loved her daughter and her grandchildren, who she thought hung the moon. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; and 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daugh- ter, Shirley Thacker Warwick; grandchildren, Michael and Angela Warwick; sister, Jennie Filippo; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday at Guardian West Funeral Home. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel. Published in The Oklahoman on June 14, 2019