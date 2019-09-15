|
|
Mary Elizabeth Unruh WARR ACRES
April 2, 1927 - Sept. 13, 2019
Mary Elizabeth Unruh, 92, died Sept. 13, 2019, in Bethany. She was born April 2, 1927, in Renfrow, OK. She married Walton A. Unruh on June 30, 1946, in Enid, OK. He preceded her in death. Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Duden and Peggy Ann Unruh; and son, Gregg Unruh. Viewing will be Monday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Graveside service is Tuesday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary or share condolences, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019