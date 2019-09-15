Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY UNRUH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY UNRUH


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY UNRUH Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Unruh
April 2, 1927 - Sept. 13, 2019

WARR ACRES
Mary Elizabeth Unruh, 92, died Sept. 13, 2019, in Bethany. She was born April 2, 1927, in Renfrow, OK. She married Walton A. Unruh on June 30, 1946, in Enid, OK. He preceded her in death. Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Duden and Peggy Ann Unruh; and son, Gregg Unruh. Viewing will be Monday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at Mercer-Adams. Graveside service is Tuesday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary or share condolences, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now