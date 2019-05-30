Services Memorial service 10:00 AM Snyder First United Methodist Church Snyder , OK View Map Resources More Obituaries for MARY WALKER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY WALKER

March 25, 1934 - May 15, 2019



SNYDER

Mary Dell Walker was born in Danville, Arkansas on March 25, 1934 to William and Nita Stepp. Her parents were school teachers. As a result of her father changing jobs, the family moved to Headrick, Oklahoma, when she was four . She attended Headrick Public Schools where she excelled in academics and basketball. She moved to Snyder, Oklahoma in 1950 with her husband, Jimmy Walker. Sh e lived in Snyder for over 66 years until her health began to deteriorate in 2016, which instigated a move to Epworth Villa in Oklahoma City.

Mary Dell was known as a hardworking businesswoman who also cared for her community and her church, but most importantly, she was a loving wife and mother. She took great pride in her two children, Steve and Sharon.

Her life's work centered around co-managing Walker Lumber and Hardware in Snyder, Oklahoma for over 42 years. She did whatever the job required. She loaded lumber and sheetrock, she weighed nails, she fixed broken panes of glass and window screens and was able to do all jobs with skill. She was the customer service representative as well as the bookkeeper. She did it all---and she did it well with precision.

Upon retiring in 2000, she and her husband, Jimmy, traveled through the western United States by means of a recreational vehicle, which Jimmy enjoyed driving. Mary Dell and Jimmy were married for 50 years. When Jimmy died in 2001, she redirected a lot of her energy to the Methodist Church, here. Walker Hall is just one example of her efforts directed to benefit the church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Covey ("Jimmy") Walker; her brothers, Earle and Billy Stepp; her sister, Nita Ann Stepp; and her parents.

She is survived by her son, Steve and wife Beth of Edmond, Oklahoma; her daughter, Sharon Foulds and husband Tom of Sedona, Arizona; and her brother, James Oliver Stepp and partner Peter Zimmer of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is also survived by three grandsons: Jeremy Sheets and wife Reanna, Jonathan Walker and wife Sarah, and Brett Walker and wife Meredith. Furthermore, she is survived by ten great grandchildren: Sierra, James, Athena, and Joel Sheets, Cade, Carly and Jack Walker, and Barrett, August, and Sullivan Walker.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Mary Dell are invited to attend her memorial service to be held at the Snyder First United Methodist Church in Snyder, Oklahoma, on Thurs-day, May 30th, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snyder First United Methodist Church.