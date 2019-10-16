Home

Mary Hazel Wood
January 30, 1924 - October 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Mary, 95, went to be with the Lord Oct. 14, 2019. She was born Jan. 30, 1924 in OKC to Charles & May (Menser) Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Woodrow Wood, whom she married Feb. 13, 1946; son, Jeffrey Wood and daughter-in-law, Annette. Mary leaves behind her loving son Darrel Wood & his wife, Melba; six grand-children; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mary will be held 2:30 PM, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019
