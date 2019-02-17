Resources More Obituaries for MARY ZAHN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY ZAHN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

























Mary Catherine Zahn

September 26, 1924 - February 10, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Mary Catherine Catlett Bell Zahn (Coca Bell), 94, died peacefully on February 10, 2019, in the presence of her children. She was born on September 26, 1924, in Weleetka, OK, the eldest of four children born to Stanley Boulware and Bertha (Cagle) Catlett. The family moved to Okemah where her father was a young lawyer and then moved to Oklahoma City in 1933. Mary Catherine attended Edgemere, Cleveland, Taft Junior High School, and graduated from Classen High School in 1942. She then studied at the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Languages, majoring in French. After World War II ended, she became a stewardess with Pan American World Airways in order to see the world, which she did for one year. She was in Calcutta when India declared independence in 1947. Coca Bell was a noted Oklahoma City artist and painted for many years. She exhibited in many juried shows, including the Oklahoma Art Center, Oklahoma Museum of Art, Oklahoma Art Guild, Southwestern Watercolor Society, Philbrook Art Center, Texas Fine Arts Association, 61st Annual Exhibition of the Allied Artists of America (New York), Watercolor USA (Springfield, MO), the 150th and 153rd Annual Exhibitions of the National Academy of Design (New York). Coca Bell has been listed in the New York Art Review, Who's Who in American Art, and Who's Who in American Women. Her commissions included the Commemorative Poster for the 1984 Oklahoma City Arts Festival, Kerr Conference Center (Poteau, OK), Omniplex of Oklahoma City, Tree Bank Foundation, The Smithsonian Institution, and The White House for the 1988 Easter Egg Roll (Washington, DC). She was proud of her family heritage of the Armisteads and Catletts from Colonial Virginia and her pioneer grandparents in Indian Territory. She loved attending the many family reunions with her beloved cousins. She was a member of Crown Heights United Methodist Church, Delta Delta Delta, the Junior League of Oklahoma City, her mahjong foursome and numerous civic organizations throughout the years. She is predeceased by her parents, husband of 38 years, John Stewart Bell; sisters, Beverly (Bebbles) Endicott, Rachel Holmes; and second husband, Paul Zahn. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William Catlett and Diane Bell; grandchildren, John Stewart Bell II and Louise Helena Bell (Gregory Tunstall); brother, Jack Catlett (Joanie); numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and her beloved Scottish Terrier, Rocky IV. Bill and Diane extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of The Mansion at Waterford and Valir Hospice for their compassionate and dignified care. Following her wishes, services for the immediate family will be private. She wishes a happy and loving goodbye to all. Memorial donations in Coca Bell's memory can be made to: Crown Heights United Methodist Church, 1021 NW 37th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73118. You may also honor her life by creating and appreciating beauty, delighting in those you love, and seeking joy in all that you do. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries