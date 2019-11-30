|
|
Marylin Jo Helterbrand EDMOND
Oct. 11, 1935 - Nov. 24, 2019
Marilyn Jo Helterbrand, born Oct. 11, 1935, passed away Sunday night, Nov. 24, 2019. She had been surrounded with love and support in hospice for several days, with her family sharing stories, singing and praying with her, and reading the Bible to her. She took a quiet moment alone between visits to pass, and was then surrounded again by the love of her family. She goes on to meet her Lord God in heaven, along with those who have passed before her, especially including her beloved mother, Polly Cotner. The family would like to thank INTEGRIS Hospice staff for their professional, compassionate, outstanding care of both Marilyn and the family during those final days. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lee Helterbrand; and her son and daughter, Christopher Lee Helterbrand and Heather Jo Fritsche. Marilyn also has three granddaughters, Megan King, Morgan Schmidt, and Emlyn Fritsche. Marilyn was an excellent wife and loving mother and daughter who lived her life for God and family. While growing up, she travelled across the country with her parents — following her father's oil-field work. Eventually, they settled in Enid, OK, where she became the school's first female drum majorette, before moving to her beloved Broken Arrow, OK. She went to Abilene Christian University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree and met Ken Helterbrand. Over the years, she worked as a kindergarten teacher, secretary, and business partner until she retired. After retirement, she devoted her time to her grandchildren and to UR Special Ministries, bringing smiles to thousands of little girls by designing dresses for them. There will be a Memorial Service for Marilyn to be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Edmond Church of Christ.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 30, 2019