Marylou Boepple DOUGLAS, OK
March 21, 1929 - August 11, 2019
The memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Marylou Boepple, 90, of Douglas, Oklahoma will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church of Covington, with Pastor Kenneth Wade officiating. Services and complete cremation care are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
Marylou was born March 21, 1929, on the family farm near Douglas, Oklahoma to Herman and Clara (Brandt) Miller, and passed from this life on August 11, 2019,at her home in Douglas.
She was raised and educated in Douglas. She attended Bank School and later Douglas High School, graduating in 1947. She married Harold Boepple on June 1, 1947. They made their home near Douglas, where they farmed. She served thirty-seven years as judge for the Garfield County Election Board, Precinct No. 105, and five years as assistant postmistress for the Douglas Post Office. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Covington for seventy-two years, where she belonged to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She liked spending time with her many friends and family, traveling, shopping, and her many beloved pets over the years. She was always very social, a charming and unrivaled conversationalist, and genuinely enjoyed the company of others.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Miller and wife Yvonne; her daughter, Rhonda Steinert and husband Bill; grandchildren, Eric Avery and wife Melista, Matthew Steinert and wife Autumn, Adam Steinert and wife Melanie, Grace Cieminski and husband Max, Emily Sidwell and husband Brady; and great-grandchildren Blake, Dylan, Carson, Gavyn, Karsyn, Lukas, Brandt, and Clara.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, six brothers, one sister, and her daughter Harla Eslick.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials in her name be made to St. John's Lutheran Church of Covington and Hospice Circle of Love, with Brown-Cummings Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.Brown-Cummings.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019