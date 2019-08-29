|
Marzell Ann Clubb EDMOND
May 26, 1954 - August 26, 2019
Marzell was born on May 26, 1954 in Edmond, OK to Glenn and Louise Goble. Unlike most chil-dren born in Edmond at that time, she was not born in the hospital above the Bronco Theater. Instead, she was delivered at Parkside Hospital across the street from Stevenson Park. She died on August 26, 2019 after her body finally suc-cumbed to Primary Peritoneal Cancer. She attended Edmond Public Schools graduating in 1972 from Edmond High School (the one on 9th Street which was the only high school at that time) as Valedictorian of her class and was named as most musical. She attended Phillips University in Enid graduating in 1976 magna cum laude with a degree in music. She was a clarinet and voice major. Marzell began working for the Hertz Corporation at the OKC Reservations Center in 1978. She was proud to be a supervisor (not team performance leader or some other silly title) and always put the needs of her agents first. She retired after 35 years of service. She was a long time member of All Souls Episcopal Church serving as a choir member, member of the bell choir and lay reader. She was also a member of Canterbury Voices and the Canterbury to Go performing group. Her membership in Canterbury allowed her to visit China with her son Alexander and France with her son Kennon. In addition, she belonged to Mensa. Prior to her illness, Marzell was a dedicated platelet donor for the Oklahoma Blood Institute. She had more than 300 donations of blood products. She was fortunate enough to have 3 BFFs in her life: Paula Abel, John Fink and Doug Michael. Marzell was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Greg Clubb and her brother Danney Goble. She is survived by two sons, Kennon and Alexander Clubb. Donations can be made to either Canterbury Voices or All Souls Episcopal Church for the Music Department. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 30th, at Matthews Funeral Home. Services will be held at All Souls Episcopal Church, 6400 N Pennsylvania, OKC, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery.
